Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

New program to boost young entrepreneurs

 BBJ
 Thursday, November 28, 2019, 10:50

The entrepreneurial spirit of young Hungarian people is well below the international average, uzletem.hu reports, citing the latest survey compiled by the Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students Survey (GUESS). A new program aims to change the trend.

Photo by Josep Suria/Shutterstock.com

Only some 5.1% of graduating students start a business in Hungary compared to the international average of 11.2%. Economist Gábor Berger, author of a book titled "Cégalapítás fiatalon” ("How to Start a Business at a Young Age") said most young people know almost nothing about how to open a business.

Their fears are understandable as there are a good deal of prejudices and misbeliefs relating to entrepreneurialism in Hungary, he said.

A new program based in part on his work aims to give a better picture of building a business in Hungary and to boost the motivation of young graduates.

Schools participating in the project will get 1,000 copies of the book for educational purposes, uzletem.hu adds.

 

 

Related articles