MOL signs cooperation agreement with BME

Bence Gaál

The Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) and Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL concluded a strategic agreement on cooperation on January 10, opening the way to innovative research and a constant supply of professionals, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Budapest University of Technology and Economics

The agreement, signed by by MOL chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi and BME rector János Józsa, concerns the launch of joint research projects, with both parties providing the infrastructure. The topic of the programs will be related to MOLʼs 2030 strategy, such as a petrochemical development worth USD 4.5 billion. The cooperation is expected to open the way to scientific results regarding refining, petrochemistry, new business areas, and research-production.

"Besides the fact that the cooperation between MOL and BME is beneficial for both sides, it is also an excellent opportunity for the experts of the future," says MOL head Zsolt Hernádi.

"Thanks to the cooperation, BMEʼs students may gather experiences related to the everyday operations of an international company present in 30 countries. They can test their knowledge at one of Hungaryʼs most attractive workplaces, in a modern industrial environment."

BMEʼs János Dózsa notes: "The third pillar of the universityʼs values besides excellence in education and research is innovation." The university considers it vital to turn its scientific results and values into industrial innovation.

"The current contract serves this purpose well, making BMEʼs results usable at the large company level, and effectively contributes into the developments of a leading international industrial company," Dózsa adds.