MindRove wins national startup contest

BBJ

A Hungarian startup developing a brain-computer interface, MindRove, has won first prize at the INPUT Program’s first national startup competition, news portal origo.hu reports, citing the Ministry for Innovation and Technology.

Mindroveʼs solution that includes a special headset. (Image: mindrove.com)

The company won a package of arranged business meetings and coaching to support its entry onto North American markets worth some USD 20,000, the portal says.

Runner-up in the contest was Heatventors, which has developed a thermal energy storage tank that uses phase change materials to reduce storage volume and cuts costs. It won a USD 5,000 package that will help its expansion in Europe, origo.hu reports.