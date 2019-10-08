Magnus Aircraft inaugurates production hall in Pécs

BBJ

Hungarian light airplane manufacturer Magnus Aircraft has inaugurated a 5,100 square-meter production hall at its airport base on the outskirts of Pécs (200 km southwest of Budapest), representing the end of the second stage of the project.

Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics (left) and Magnus Aircraft President Gábor Tarány at the opening ceremony.

The nearly 3,000 sqm modern aircraft assembly hall and office building constructed in the first phase is already in operation, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new composite plant has an automatic ultrasound cutting machine, a specially regulated system for applying resin, and other tool constructions needed for mass assembly. The second stage was constructed in order to be up-to-date both in environmental and efficiency terms, the company says.

Apart from manufacturing, some 250 composite aircraft fuselages and other elements needed for their own products, the company also offers contract manufacturing.

Magnus Aircraft has invested some HUF 6 billion at the Pécs base over the past two years, supported by HUF 2 bln in government grant money, noted state news wire MTI.

The company started test production a year ago of a composite body aircraft. It plans to reach full capacity next year, turning out more than 200 of the aircraft, and also wants to produce composite material parts for business partners in other industries, noted MTI.

Magnus Aircraft employs 70 people at the base, but the headcount is expected to rise to over 100 by yearʼs end, and to 150 by the second half of next year.