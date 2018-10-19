Magnus to start production at aircraft plant in Pécs

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Magnus Aircraft will start production at a plant in Pécs (169 km south of Budapest) at the end of October, CEO László Boros said on Thursday, at the inauguration of the first phase of the investment, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

A Magnus Fusion 212 in flight. (Photo: Facebook)

The 1,900 sqm assembly plant will have capacity to turn out 100 aircraft a year, Boros said. Magnus has already started the second phase of the investment: construction of a 5,000 sqm composite parts plant that will boost annual capacity to 200 aircraft, he added.

Phase 2 is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019.

Magnus employs about 50 people at present, but headcount will climb to at least 115 when the parts plant is completed.

Magnus was awarded a HUF 2 billion government grant for the construction of the HUF 5.2 bln plant.

Magnus Aircraft was the first company in the world to develop a two-seat aircraft made from composite materials and capable of aerobatics.