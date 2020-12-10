Itron to close Gödöllő plant in early 2022

Bence Gaál

Itron announced that it is contemplating relocating production from its Gödöllő plant. Production is estimated to be relocated by the end of 2021 and the Gödöllő plant is expected to be closed in early 2022, which is subject to completion of European and country due processes with employee representative bodies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal

Image by Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

The company has initiated discussions with employee representative bodies about the labor-related aspects of the phasing out and production relocation of metering equipment from Gödöllő.

Nearly 200 employees are affected by the shutdown. The sales team associated with the Gödöllő facility will continue to work out of Itronʼs Budapest site.

The company says that it will enter discussion with the employee representative bodies at the appropriate time and treat the impacted employees fairly and with respect.

The Itron Center of Excellence, opened in Budapest in 2017, will not be affected by the recently announced cost optimization measures. The facility employing 150 people will continue its business without changes.