This represents an increase of 5% compared to last year, the company said in a press release.

The number of passengers traveling on Bahart’s boats came to approximately 791,000 by the end of August. This represents a major increase of some 20% from a year earlier.

The ferry company noted that it had put new ferries and catamarans into service with HUF 6 billion in government support.

Online ticket sales, which rose by 30% over the summer, and purchases at ticket machines accounted for about one-quarter of all ticket sales in the summer season, the press release said.