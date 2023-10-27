Asahi to Invest HUF 100 bln at Dreher Brewery in Hungary
Japan's Asahi Group Holdings will plow HUF 100 billion into its Hungarian brewery, Dreher Sörgyarak, to expand capacity and boost efficiency, Dreher announced on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Investments with a value of around HUF 30 bln will be undertaken in the first phase of development, between 2023 and 2026.
They will include an energy upgrade that will help the brewer meet its sustainability goals as well as boost capacity.
Dreher Sörgyárak had revenue of HUF 73.5 bln last year, public records show.
