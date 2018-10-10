Hungarian firms join Cybersecurity Tech Accord

Bence Gaál

Hungarian cybersecurity companies Balasys and Cyber Services signed all the necessary documents to join the Cybersecurity Tech Accord on October 8 in Kraków, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The ceremony in Kraków

The accord is described on its website as "a public commitment among more than 60 global companies to protect and empower civilians online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace."

Claiming to be one of the worldʼs most significant IT security initiatives, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord was created by 34 leading digital companies. Giants such as Microsoft, Dell, Oracle, SAP, DocuSign, HP and Avast all aim at increasing the security of cyberspace and protecting the citizens of the digital world.

The accordʼs secretarial duties are handled by Microsoft, with the number of members exponentially increasing, as exemplified by multiple companies joining the initiative in Kraków.

According to the press release, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord may serve as a starting point of innovations via dialogue in the industry. The cooperating businesses also plan on releasing educational material in the future.