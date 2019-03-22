Hankook workers reach pay deal, ending strike

MTI – Econews

Union federation VDSZ reached an agreement over wages with the management of Korean tire maker Hankookʼs plant near Dunaújváros (central Hungary) late Thursday, ending a strike that started a little more than one week earlier.

Management agreed to raise wages another 8.5% over an increase announced earlier in March, the VDSZ told state news agency MTI.

Hankook announced a 13.6% wage rise following a two-hour warning strike on March 6, but union representatives complained the unilateral increase was performance-based and would favor new hires over long-time employees.

The unions argued that workers who would have fared the worst under the earlier wage offer will now earn 18.5% more at yearʼs end compared to a year earlier.

VDSZ President Tamás Székely said there was a turnaround at the talks after Hungarian members of the management were circumvented and union representatives made progress with the Korean managers. He said about 70% of the workers at Hankookʼs plant in Rácalmás participated in the strike.