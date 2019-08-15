Graphasel wins Red Dot award for Opera Gin design

Bence Gaál

Graphasel Design Studio, the firm behind the design of Opera Gin Budapestʼs packaging, has won the Red Dot award in the Brand and Communication category, making 2019 the second year in a row the studio has received a Red Dot.

Last year, Graphasel was awarded for its label design for the Dubicz Winery, notes a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



Opera Gin Budapest, a London Dry-style gin by First Hungarian Gin Manufacture, debuted earlier this year. The gin was named after the Neo-Renaissance style Hungarian State Opera House on Andrássy út. For several generations, the family of Bálint Dámosy, who founded the company, has lived in the immediate vicinity of the Opera House.

The personal attachment to the iconic building and the richness of the eleven spices present in the gin justified the creatorsʼ conscious decision to break with the principles of minimal design while not fearing the over-decoration common in the genre of artisanal gin, according to the press release. While being complex, the impulses of the design form a comprehensive image together, which has been recognized by Red Dotʼs experts.

The main motifs of the label come from three sources and often have secondary meanings. The origin of the brand is represented by details of the Opera House, such as the world-famous Sphinx statue and other decorative elements on the facade, such as the gargoyle.

This is complemented by motifs of the Opera underground metro station, indicated by the Zsolnay tiles at the stop. As the third motif, the distilling machine appears on the label as a kind of "soul-warming machine." At the same time, the "towers" of the machine can be interpreted as the organ of the Opera House.

The art director of Graphasel, László Ördögh, together with the firmʼs chief designer Péter Szőke, combined Neo-Baroque, Art Nouveau, neoclassical, and steampunk styles in the design.