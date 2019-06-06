Dubicz Winery to provide wine for Sziget Festival

Bence Gaál

As the popularity of Hungarian wine keeps growing at festivals, up by one-fifth at the Sziget Festival alone, the Borháló wine store has decided to stick to its proven formula and make the Dubicz Winery and Vineyard the official wine supplier of this yearʼs Sziget.

Last year, the wines made especially for festivals - Sziget White, Sziget Rosé, and Sziget Red - all proved to be a good fit for the tastes of both domestic and international festival-goers, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Due to the positive feedback, Dubicz will become the first winery ever to be present at the VOLT, EFOTT, Balaton Sound, Sziget, B.my.lake, and Strand festivals. As a result, Dubicz wines picked by Borháló will have exclusivity, and festival attendees may choose from Dubiczʼs wines at all hospitality units.

“This is the fourth year Borháló serves festival-goers,” says Krisztián Kathona, founder and owner of Borháló. “The base wines supplied for Sziget events are fresh whether as a spritzer or neat, so we compile these items with the partner winery with regards to consumer needs and feedback. The white and rosé base wines will be flexibly transported to the location in 10 liter bag-in-box units, where the always perfect, flavory, fresh wine will be poured into the glasses of the festival-goers from taps, for fast service.”

Last year, Dubiczʼs bottle selection also met with success at festivals. Compared to previous years, retail in the premium segment grew by 75%.

The diverse audiences of festivals come from all over the world, and have different wine drinking habits. Many people consume wine neat, others loosen it up with soda, and there are those who enjoy a wine cocktail, mixing it with other drinks. Thus, a "festival wine" needs to meet countless tastes, notes the press release.

Bernadett Dunai, owner of the Dubicz Winery, aims to offer guests at festivals only high-quality, light and fresh flavors. This year, the Sauvignon Blanc-based Sziget White, the Sziget Rosé made of a bluish-Pinot noir blend, and the Sziget Red, made using Kékfrankos and Cabernet Franc, will await visitors at the biggest Hungarian festivals. A special feature of the Sziget Red is that the Kékfrankos it uses came in second in last yearʼs big summer red wine test by VinCe Magazine. Besides the three basic varieties, the Dubicz Winery will offer premium wines as well in 2019.