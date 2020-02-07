DUIHK Investment Climate Survey open for participation

BBJ

The German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK) is set to publish its Investment Climate Survey 2020 in April. The online questionnaire is now available for those wishing to participate in the poll, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by David Carillet/Shutterstock.com

In 1994, DUIHK for the first time polled German investors in Hungary about their business situation and about the investment climate for the first time. Since then, the survey became one of the most heeded barometers of the foreign investors’ sentiment in the country.

This yearʼs poll is now open for participation. The questions could be answered online in about 10 minutes. Participants may choose between the English, Hungarian or German questionnaire.

The deadline for submitting the answers is March 2.

Data will be evaluated anonymously. Results published do not allow for identifying any single participant. Individual information will under no circumstances be passed to third parties.

The complete survey process is subject to the Data Protection Guidelines of the DUIHK which fully complies with German and Hungarian law.

The results of previous polls may be found here.