Domestic SMEs can benefit from international consultation

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungary is currently ranked 23rd on the European Innovation List, but SMEs can now be effectively assisted in their development, says uzletem.hu.

Through the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), domestic businesses can benefit from an internationally applied innovation analysis and consultancy that can effectively boost business innovation and allow participants to find out where they stand compared to their EU competitors.

Despite the favorable economic growth of recent years, Hungary’s innovation performance is still below the EU average according to the 2019 European Innovation Scoreboard.

Innovation performance has increased by 8.8 percentage points at EU level since 2011, but only by 2.8 percentage points in Hungary, placing this county in 23rd position out of 28 member states, as a moderate innovator.