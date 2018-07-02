Diego opens 100th store in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Flooring, curtain and carpet retail chain Diego opened its 100th store in Hungary on June 30, in Balatonlelle (around 128 km southwest of Budapest), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo illustration (pexels.com)

The company opened the store on the southern shore of Lake Balaton due to its vicinity to Route 7, its strong local innovation record, and its popularity as a holiday destination. The 200 square-meter store also has a free parking zone.

“Apart from the town and its closer vicinity, we will be able to service the area to the south, most of Somogy County, even the region extending to Kaposvár,” said József Hetyei, Diego’s network director.

As reported in May, revenues of Diego rose 15% to HUF 18.8 billion last year, while after-tax profit of HUF 384 million was down somewhat on HUF 436 mln in 2016.

