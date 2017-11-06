Debrecen Airport reports best October

BBJ

Based on the number of passengers, Debrecen Airport has had its best figures for October so far, according to a report by business news portal vg.hu. On a year-on-year basis, the airport saw a 44% rise in passenger numbers.

Debrecen Airport registered 27,110 passengers in October, which confirms it as the second largest airport in Hungary regarding traffic, vg.hu reported. The first 10 months as a whole have been successful, especially due to summer charter flights. Airport officials are also said to be optimistic about November and December.

Last year Debrecen Airport handled 284,000 passengers and, with the new Wizzair direct flight to Moscow starting on December 18, it is expected that this number will exceed 300,000 this year. With the new flight, eight regular flights will operate from Debrecen Airport to other regional airports.