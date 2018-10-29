Daimler completes HUF 3 bln Mercedes-Benz Academy

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Daimler inaugurated its Mercedes-Benz Academy on Friday, a training center completed through an investment of more than HUF 3 billion next to its car factory in Kecskemét (central Hungary). The investment was supported with a HUF 622 million grant from the state of Hungary.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, state news agency MTI reported.

Speaking of the reform of dual vocational education, Palkovics said there are now almost 2,000 dual vocational students participating in higher education and more than 100,000 students studying in the dual vocational education system. The number of partner companies involved in the system is more than 700, he added.

Christian Wolff, managing director of Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary, said the factory had played a pioneering role in introducing dual training in Kecskemét. The Mercedes-Benz factory in the town employs about 4,000 workers and turned out more than 190,000 Mercedes-Benz compact cars last year, he added.

Earlier this year, Daimler laid the cornerstone of a new EUR 1 bln plant at its base in Kecskemét. The new plant, Daimlerʼs second in Hungary, will create 2,500 jobs, with production expected to start in 2020.