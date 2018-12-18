CollMot puts on drone show at Buckingham Palace

BBJ

Hungarian startup CollMot Entertainment, mentored by Budapest-based Design Terminal, organized a Christmas drone display over the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

CollMotʼs drones in Christmas tree formation at Buckingham Palace.

CollMot was in London for the Pitch@Palace Global event (founded by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York), having qualified via the Pitch@Palace Hungary round in September.

Seen by more than 1,000 invited guests, the eight-minute Christmas show involved 40 drones, with elements such as a Christmas tree with fireworks and Star of Bethlehem, a falling snowflake, an angel, and a 3D animated reindeer.

The creation of the latter two elements of the show was assisted by Ági Előd of Open Dimensions Kft.