Coca-Cola completes HUF 300 mln mineral water production investment

Bence Gaál

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary has expanded its mineral water bottling capacity at its Zalaszentgrót plant with an investment worth nearly HUF 300 million, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by Coca-Cola HBC Hungary

The capacity of the production line has increased by 20%, meaning that the Zalaszentgrót plant can now bottle up to 1.9 million liters of mineral water per day.

In addition to increasing capacity, the recently completed investment contributes to the more economical and more flexible operation of the plant

The company has also upgraded its packaging line, which wraps packs of products placed on pallets with foil to ensure their safety during logistics processes. In parallel with the development and in addition to the six and 12 bottle packs of shrink-foiled products used so far, the company also introduced a pack of 24 bottles for half-liter, non-carbonated NaturAqua products.



In line with Coca-Colaʼs global World Without Waste strategy, the PET bottles produced and distributed by the company, including those manufactured in Zalaszentgrót, are 100% recyclable. The amount of plastic used in domestic production has decreased by 15% in recent years, and as a result of technological development worth about HUF 100 million, the amount of plastic used for sparkling drink bottles has decreased by another 4% this year.

According to the press release, the latter means that the company uses 600 tons less plastic per year, which equates to a total weight of 24 million PET bottles. PET bottles account for only 3% of all packaging waste in Hungary.