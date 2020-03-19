CEE Scaleup Challenge application open

Bence Gaál

Innovative, fast-growing companies from the CEE region will have a chance to win EUR 1 million within the framework of online competition CEE Scaleup Challenge, powered by Vestbee. Thanks to the online formula, founders can present their businesses without leaving home.

SMEs from CEE and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) that are raising pre-series A, series A and beyond will have a chance to win a EUR 1 mln investment from Next Road Ventures and present their business to VC funds and corporates such as InnoEnergy, Accel, Balderton Capital, Credo Ventures, Alfabeat, Iron Wolf Capital, bValue, Simpact, PROfounders Capital, Engie, PGE Ventures, Talanx, Amazon or EIT Digital.

One of the competitionʼs special prizes is supported by InnoEnergy, a strategic partner of the competition. The winner of the prize will receive an invitation to the InnoEnergy’s Fast Track to Investment program, dedicated to energy, cleantech and mobility companies.

Selected scaleups will get direct support from InnoEnergy’s network of experts and energy partners in the areas of technology development and industrialization, internationalization and market expansion, commercialization and business development, coaching, mentoring. They will also receive fundraising support.

Selected applicants will also get media coverage from MamStartup, tickets to leading events including InfoShare and Webit, as well as many special prizes and discounts on different business tools and services provided by Amazon Web Services, HubSpot, DigitalOcean, Brand 24, Revolut Business and Zieba & Partners legal company.

The operations of the applicants should fit in broad categories of Business & ICT, SaaS, AI, Analytics, Big Data, Fintech & Insurtech, Smart Cities & Home, Industry 4.0 & Proptech, Planet & Sustainability, Healthcare & Wellbeing.

Additional information about the program and participation opportunities is available here.

The application deadline is March 29.