CBRE: 38% would keep working from home

Nicholas Pongratz

In a recent study, 38% of respondents said they would like to renegotiate working conditions to work from home permanently, and 37% would like to continue to work from home at least once a week, writes uzletem.hu, citing research from CBRE.

Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com

Respondents are most deprived of the opportunity to talk to colleagues, have lunch and coffee together, but most people lack a fixed workstation and a sharp distinction between work and private life.

Regarding office spaces, most found its basic service to be the meeting room (69%), while over half (52%) thought they lacked natural light and plants, although nearly half (48%) give priority to a stable internet connection.

Respondents considered indoor training opportunities and flexible workstations to be the least important factors.