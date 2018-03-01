Budapest comms co takes ‘impact branding’ to South Africa

Robin Marshall

Budapest-based communications and branding consultancy Capital Communications has announced it is partnering with South Africaʼs DonValley agency to launch "impact branding" in South Africa and the Southern African Customs Union.

Solly Moeng, founding managing director and senior consultant at DonValley, is working with Budapestʼs Capital Communications to bring impact branding to South Africa.

As previously reported by the Budapest Business Journal, impact branding is an idea Capital Communications has been developing in its core CEE/SEE markets. It applies the focus and criteria of impact investing to branding, corporate identity, corporate communications, public affairs, and other related disciplines.

"Impact branding is a concept and service that we see having a strong international presence," said Gábor Hegyi, the founding managing director of Capital Communications. "Companies, organizations, institutions and countries all need help to deal with and communicate social and environmental impact, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, to make the world a better place. We studied the South African market in detail, and we believe that impact branding can play a significant role here."

Solly Moeng, founding managing director and senior consultant at DonValley, also sees big potential.

"Impact branding will certainly revolutionize the way brands play their part as corporate citizens in South Africa and the region. It will enable them to package a whole basket of tools - in line with their corporate strategy, and in alignment with the need to always be mindful of legislative requirements on B-BBEE [Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment], Affirmative Action, environmental and social impact - that will help them leave a positive impact," he commented.

Launch ahead in May



The two agencies will formally present the concept in South Africa in conjunction with the forthcoming SA Brand Summit in Cape Town in May.

Capital Communications says it has a 20-year track record of "pioneering innovation in branding, IR, and corporate and financial communications in Hungary and CEE/SEE." This includes work for NGOs and multinationals addressing environmental and social issues.

DonValley, established in 2006, has worked with clients in public transport, destination marketing, oil & gas, nuclear, government departments, retail, and logistics, among others.

The companies will work jointly to further extend and develop the impact branding platform, while offering the service to companies, governments and their agencies, organizations, and other stakeholders in South Africa and the southern African region.

"Ongoing developments in South Africa around Cape Townʼs water supply underline how impact branding stands to add value in the region," explained Paul Mackintosh, senior consultant at Capital Communications. "This demonstrates how we need to go beyond prior corporate social responsibility/environmental, social and governance practices with new approaches that address todayʼs global environmental and social concerns."

Capital Communications says it will also be seeking to partner with other organizations and agencies in Europe and elsewhere to expand impact branding globally.