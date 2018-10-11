Budapest Airport steps up regional cargo cooperation

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport (BUD) has joined forces once again with airports in Düsseldorf (DUS) and Hamburg (HAM) to cooperate in the promotion of their cargo operations under the slogan “Connect Differently,” according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

René Droese, executive director for Property and Cargo at Budapest Airport



All three hubs will showcase their investments in new facilities and cost-effective, flexible cargo solutions at the Air Cargo Forum of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) in Toronto, Canada, running October 16-18. The three airports all have a special focus on cargo, with cargo volumes at all three constantly growing.

Earlier this year, Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport appeared together under the “Connect Differently” slogan with Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports at the Air Cargo China trade show in Shanghai, presenting common features of their logistics sites and infrastructure as alternatives to classic cargo hubs.

Last month, Budapest Airport started construction of a 20,000 square-meter building in the first phase of Cargo City, itself part of its EUR 160 million development program named BUD2020. The airport saw a 39% increase in cargo volume from 2015 to 2017, handling a total of 141,500 tons of air cargo in the period from October 2017 to September 2018.

In 2017, Budapest Airport opened two express facilities with a total area of 16,000 sqm, to process increasing volumes from both the express and e-commerce sectors.

“Budapest is emerging as the leading Central European cargo hub, within reach of almost 20 countries,” said René Droese, executive director for Property and Cargo at Budapest Airport. “Cargo-friendly airports, and particularly regional hubs, which often enjoy less congestion and more flexibility, have an important role to play in air freight’s future.”

“Our 24/7 operations allow us to cater to business all over the globe, and our continuous expansion means more businesses view us as the ideal location, with world-class facilities, able to capitalize on this growth,” Droese added.

Cost-efficient, flexible solutions



Düsseldorf Airport Cargo GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of DUS in Germany, is undergoing restructuring to be able to handle up to 200,000 metric tonnes of cargo a year. The hub is also investing in two customized airside temperature-controlled dollies for the transportation of pharmaceutical goods from its 12,700 sqm Cargo Processing Area (CPA) to the aircraft.

“Our regions represent strong industrial power, and the logistics market is looking for new direct solutions to distribute air cargo on time and cost-efficiently,” said Gerton Hulsman, managing director of Düsseldorf Airport Cargo.

Recently, Hamburg Airport has invested around EUR 50 mln in its new Hamburg Airport Cargo Center (HACC). Opened in 2016, HACC is aimed at providing logistics solutions, possessing a total capacity for around 150,000 tonnes of freight per year.

“Second-tier airports like BUD, DUS, and HAM are able to process cargo swiftly and this, combined with our customer focus and flexibility, makes us an attractive option for freight customers,” said Alexander Mueller, head of cargo at Hamburg Airport.

Mueller noted that Hamburg, as the third largest civil aviation center in the world, and with the third largest container port in Europe, is one of the largest business regions in Germany.

“There are possibilities to bundle the flow of goods among the three airports, so-called triangular transport, as well,” he added.