Budapest Airport hosts workshops in China

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport (BUD), in collaboration with AirBridgeCargo Airlines, has organized workshop events in Shanghai and Hong Kong for representatives from Chinese air cargo and e-commerce companies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The BUD team with members of staff from AirBridgeCargo Airlines and representatives from the Hungarian Consulate, at the Shanghai conference.

The workshops featured attendees such as Chinese e-commerce giants Yunda Express, STO Express and SF Express, Qingdao and Xi’an airports, as well as the Consul General of Hungary in Shanghai.

“Budapest Airport is right on track to becoming the main cargo hub for China in the Central and Eastern Europe region,” said René Droese, the airportʼs chief property and cargo officer, at the conference. “In the last few years the e-commerce market in CEE has increased to EUR 80 billion per annum, and from its central location, BUD can supply the entire region.”

Discussions at the workshop involved topics ranging from e-commerce to the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as competition from direct Chinese train services, and new routes opening between Budapest Airport and Chinese airports. The workshops gave attendees the opportunity to find out more about the airport’s capabilities and development plans including BUD Cargo City, the press release says.

"The newly launched Shanghai Airlines-operated direct flight between Shanghai and Budapest and its cargo capacity is a serious advantage for Hungary, which comes at the best possible time to gravitate the ever growing e-commerce business into the CEE region,” said Szilárd Bolla, Consul General of Hungary in Shanghai. “We have all good reason to believe that further flights and related logistics investment will follow from China and from the Asia Pacific region."

New Connections

Budapest Airport extended its connections to China this year with a new freight flight operated by Cargolux to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, while a new belly cargo connection between BUD and Shanghai Pudong International Airport was opened this June.

Droese added, “Budapest Airport is set to become the ideal e-commerce environment for Chinese trade, and with BUD Cargo City opening this November, we will not only be supporting growth in the air cargo industry at large, but helping to meet regional demand for Chinese imports and exports. We have a very active presence in China, and thanks to AirBridgeCargo Airlines and the Hungarian Consulate in Shanghai, these workshops have provided further opportunities to promote our services to the largest e-commerce companies in China.”

Cargo City will become Budapest Airport’s dedicated freight terminal and will include warehouse space and a forwarder building measuring 32,800 sqm. A 32,000 sqm concrete apron will expand the airport’s capacity for processing cargo with two additional parking positions for the simultaneous handling of two Boeing B-747-8F type aircraft.