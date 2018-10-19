Bird & Bird celebrates 10th anniversary in Hungary

BBJ

International law firm Bird & Bird celebrated its 10th anniversary in Hungary. The country is registering massive tech growth which prompts buoyant activity for firms targeting technology activity, intellectual property, data protection and related areas, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"The tenth anniversary of Bird & Bird in Hungary underlines our strong presence in the Central European Region, and our continuing buildout of capabilities worldwide," Peter Knight, partner and co-head of Bird & Bird Hungary notes.

The digital economy is growing seven times faster than the broader EU economy, according to the press release, with the ICT sector currently accounting for almost 5% of the total EU economy, generating approximately one quarter of total business expenditure. EU’s Digital Single Market plan aims to add EUR 415 billion per year to the economy while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

Hungary has exhibited massive tech growth, with one of the strongest increases in centrality in the IT manufacturing sector across economies between 1995 and 2011 recorded by the OECD Science, Technology, and Industry scoreboard 2017, alongside tech manufacturing giants such as China and South Korea.

“Our tenth anniversary in Hungary comes along with vibrant trends in our key practice areas, in technology-related areas such as IP/IT and data protection, as well as transactional areas, such as M&A, real estate and finance, and dispute resolution, and regulatory matters, such as competition and energy," says David Dederick, managing partner of Bird & Bird Budapest office and co-head of Bird & Bird Hungary, says:

"We see Hungary and the region delivering strong prospects in all of these areas, and look forward to continuing to service them, in pursuit of Bird & Bird’s vision to be the number one law firm for organizations being changed by technology or the digital world," he adds.

Konrád Siegler, partner of Bird & Birdʼs Budapest office added: "Our local teams have complementary strengths and strong synergies between their areas of work, enabling full service delivery from a single common platform. This is crucial to our client servicing capabilities, focusing on key transaction structures and highly important sectors."