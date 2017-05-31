Audi, Szeged uni sign R&D, education cooperation

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of German car manufacturer Audi and the University of Szeged (SZTE) announced on Tuesday they have signed a strategic cooperation agreement covering research and education activities, according to reports.

University Rector Gábor Szabó noted that SZTE has long worked together with automotive companies. However, Audi is the university’s first partner that produces finished products, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The mutual partnership will chiefly focus on automotive research and development, said Erzsébet Knáb, HR department executive manager at Audi Hungaria. Together the two partners will submit joint bids at domestic, international and EU tenders, while Audi personnel will give lectures at the university, MTI added.