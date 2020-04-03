Audi Hungaria plant extends shutdown

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi will extend the shutdown at its base in Győr (123 km west of Budapest) by another two weeks until April 19, Audi Hungaria’s spokesperson told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Mónika Czechmeister said that although the shutdown is extended, the engine plant will gradually restart production based on demand from business partners in the week starting April 13.

Production will restart only after compliance with the most stringent health protection measures, she added.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, Audi Hungaria shut down its plant on March 23.

Parent company Volkswagen also stopped production at most of its bases, affecting Audi AG plants in Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm, Brussels, and Mexico, as well as the one in Győr.