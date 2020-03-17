Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Hungary Audi plant to shut down from Monday

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 13:25

German carmaker Audi will shut down production at its base in Győr (about 123 km west of Budapest) from Monday due to the international situation related to the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over car parts supply, the company told state news wire MTI on Tuesday.

The statement said the Volkswagen concern is stopping production at most of its bases, which affects Audi AGʼs sites in Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm, Brussels, Mexico, and Győr.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles