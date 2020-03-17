Hungary Audi plant to shut down from Monday

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi will shut down production at its base in Győr (about 123 km west of Budapest) from Monday due to the international situation related to the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over car parts supply, the company told state news wire MTI on Tuesday.

The statement said the Volkswagen concern is stopping production at most of its bases, which affects Audi AGʼs sites in Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm, Brussels, Mexico, and Győr.