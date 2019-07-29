Audi Győr starts Q3 Sportback serial production

MTI – Econews

The local unit of German carmaker Audi started serial production of its Audi Q3 Sportback model in Győr (NW Hungary) on Monday, Audi Hungaria told state news agency MTI.

Photo by Audi.com

The model will be available with either a petrol or a diesel engine initially, with both types manufactured in the plant at Győr. More engine types will be available in the future.

Audi Hungaria Chairman Achim Heinfling said global demand for SUVs is growing and it is important for the company to have another Q model in its production portfolio.

Heinfling noted that Audi is making five different models on the same production line: the A3 Cabriolet, the TT Coupe and Roadster, and the Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

Earlier Audi said that the Q3 Sportback would be available at car showrooms in Europe from the fall of 2019.

Audi Hungaria posted EUR 7.377 billion in revenue in 2018, down 2.3% compared to 2017.

Last week it was reported that the firm will spend HUF 41 bln to expand its vehicle manufacturing infrastructure, engine development center and electric motor unit in Hungary.