Audi Hungaria announces HUF 41 bln expansion

MTI – Econews

German car maker Audi will spend HUF 41 billion to expand its vehicle manufacturing infrastructure, engine development center and electric motor unit in Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday.

Hungaryʼs government is supporting the investment, which will create 250 jobs, with a HUF 6.4 bln grant, Szijjártó was cited as saying by state news agency MTI.

Audi Hungaria Chairman Achim Heinfling - who departs the local unit in the fall to take over management of Audi AGʼs principal assembly plant in Ingolstadt, Germany - said the investment will be completed by the end of 2020.

Audi Hungaria is playing a leading role in the area of electromobility within the Audi group, Heinfling observed. He acknowledged the favorable environment for investments in Hungary, adding that this creates attractive jobs while boosting the competitiveness of the local economy.

The investment will raise the headcount at Audi Hungariaʼs base in Győr (NW Hungary) to close to 13,000, MTI noted.