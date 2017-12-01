AmCham Hungary to hold annual assembly and board elections

Bridget Daley

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) will hold its 28th annual general assembly to fill four open board positions on Thursday, December 7, at the Budapest Marriott Hotel.

The open positions include first vice president, for which the candidate is Péter Csucska, managing director of Lexmark Hungary. If he is not elected as vice president, he will become a candidate for the secretary treasurer or board member-at-large positions.

The candidate for secretary treasurer is the current post-holder Csaba László, a master teacher at Corvinus University. When asked why he thinks membership with AmCham is important for businesses in Hungary.

There are two open positions for board member-at-large, the candidates being Edit Bencsik, Judit Zolnay, and Christian Wulff Sondergaard. Bencsik is head of marketing at Tata Consultancy Services in Budapest, Zolnay is CEO for MetLife Hungary, and Sondergaard is the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Telenor Hungary.

The annual meeting will also see the unveiling of AmCham’s annual plan for 2018, as well as a vote for changes in its by-laws.

The chamber is encouraging all eligible members to attend the meeting and vote. Absentee voting is not allowed, but members who want to vote and cannot attend the meeting are allowed to vote by proxy.

The assembly starts at 3 p.m. and is expected to run until about 5: 45 p.m. It will be followed by a cocktail reception. More information on AmCham and its board elections can be found at the chamber website (amcham.hu).