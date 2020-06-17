UEFA Super Cup match to be held in Budapest

Bence Gaál

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup, originally due to be hosted by Porto, Portugal, will now be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary on September 24, according to a decision taken at a videoconference held today by the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations.

Puskás Aréna (Image by Gabor Tokodi / Shutterstock.com)

The match will see the winner of this yearʼs Champions League pitted against at the victor of Europa League.

The following editions of the Super Cup will take place as originally scheduled in Belfast, Northern Ireland (2021), Helsinki, Finland (2022), and Kazan, Russia (2023).

EURO 2020 to be held next summer

The organization confirmed, that the matches of EURO 2020 will be held next summer, in the 12 original host cities. All existing tickets remain valid for the tournament in 2021. Those who wish to return their ticket, will have a final opportunity to request a refund from June 18 to June 25 via euro2020.com/tickets.

Three Group F matches are scheduled to be held in Budapest on June 15, 19, and 23 next year. In addition, Puskás Aréna will host one of the quarter-finals on June 27, 2021.

The committee expressed its appreciation to the host associations, host cities, and their authorities for their continuous support and commitment to organizing the postponed UEFA EURO 2020.