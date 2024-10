The show will focus on the first half of the millennium before Christ, encompassing two large empires and one of the cradles of European cultural heritage, museum director László Baán told the press.

The exhibition features “fantastic works from several European collections, creating a comprehensive exhibition that comes together only once or twice in a decade,” Baán said.

The exhibition “Kingdom of Gods and Demons. Mesopotamia 1,000-500 BCE” will run through Feb. 2.