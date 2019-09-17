Corvinus University reopens American Corner

Bence Gaál

The American Spaces program in Budapest, initiated by the U. S. State Department in cooperation with Corvinus University of Budapest, organized the reopening ceremony of its American Corner on September 16, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

American Corner is a cultural, educational and information center equipped with smart technology of the highest quality that is renewed in each element, explains the press release.

Welcome speeches at the reopening were delivered by Zoltán Oszkár Szántó, Vice-Rector for General Affairs of Corvinus University; Marc D. Dillard, Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy Budapest; and Ferenc von Maurer, director of American Spaces.

The American Spaces program and its budget is approved by the U.S. Senate and the material of the program is set out by the U.S. State Department, which focuses on culture and education in 150 countries in the world with more than 650 offices. The new American Spaces Center was created at the site of the American Corner that previously operated at the university.

The remodeling of the American Spaces Budapest center at Corvinus University’s campus started in 2018. The new multi-functional user interface is easy and fast to transform based on what a given event requires. In addition to modern furniture, high-tech devices were installed at the center, such as a 4K UHD LED touchscreen interactive board, a MarkerBot 3D printer with FFD technology, Apple MacBook Pro and Air laptops, iPads, Chromebook laptops, and programmable educational robots.

The interest in education supported by innovative, high-tech tools is also proven by the fact that during test programs, Corvinus received more than ten times more applications for the summer camps than the institution originally planned, in just under 24 hours, notes the press release.

Skills-based programs



Following the official opening ceremony in September, anyone can join the free, skills-based, educational program series, created in line with the challenges of the digital age. The programs include public speaking, debate, essay writing, digital literacy, CV writing, video editing and 3D printing workshops, as well as weekly Conversation Clubs, language exam prep courses, information about American scholarships and summer work.

In addition, for high-schoolers there will also be programs that focus on introducing American culture through multimedia outlets and interactive, Visual USA Coolture, presentations and skill-based prep summer camps.

Besides educational programs, there are also free cultural events at the American Spaces Budapest office; for example, "Hero in the Crowd," an improvisational theater play in the evenings, as well as additional improvisation workshops, presentation series about "Milestones in U.S. Music History," and analytical presentations about the U.S. 2020 elections. The presenters and moderators on these programs are always U.S. experts, U.S. university students spending their scholarships in Hungary, or Hungarian experts who studied in America.

Corvinus plans to internationalize

As of July 1, Corvinus is maintained by the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Trust Foundation. The university says that it wishes to be one of the 200 best universities in the world and the 100 best in Europe in international higher education rankings by 2030. The institution adds that the model shift is an opportunity for closer academic cooperation with foreign partners.

Corvinus wishes to increase the number of English training programs apart from continuously mainstreaming quality aspects, with special regard to training programs offered jointly with foreign partners. By 2030, Corvinus University wants to increase the share of students of foreign language training programs almost threefold, with the final aim of giving Hungarian young people the ability to receive higher education training of West European quality in Hungary.