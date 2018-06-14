Budapest Business Party rocks the Danube

Bence Gaál

The seventh edition of Budapest Business Party, sponsored by about 50 companies, was declared a resounding success by its organizers. ITL Group said the networking event was completely booked two days prior to the party on June 7, with the number of registration exceeding 2,000.

Held, as usual, on the Európa boat, the guests had the opportunity to network while enjoying a (stationary) view of some of Budapest’s most recognizable sights, such as the Chain Bridge and the Parliament.



Alessandro Farina, the Italian-born entrepreneur who founded Budapest-based consulting company ITL Group in 1995, praised the unique atmosphere created by the evening’s game-based formula.

“We are happy to have achieved once more the objective of putting together Budapest’s vibrant international community, providing an occasion to make and reinforce contacts during a memorable night,” he said.

A large number of events were organized by the party’s sponsors: BBP guests had the opportunity to view the new BMW X2, which had been brought on board, take a ride in speedboats supplied by Martini and Dunarama, and grab a taste of Rajkot Place’s Indian specialties. The night also featured a couple of concerts, by the Nyári Music Family, and Theodóra Sebestyén.

Bátor Tábor and Associazione Amiche dell’Italia were the charity partners for the event, which the Budapest Business Journal once again supported as one of the media partners.