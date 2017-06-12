Your cart

Budapest Business Party participants on the BBJ front cover

The Budapest Business Journal celebrated its 25th anniversary at the sixth annual Budapest Business Party on June 8 at the Europa boat, organized by ITL Group and its partners. On this celebratory occasion, participants at the party had the chance to experience what it feels like to be on the cover of the Budapest Business Journal. For the covers created, which could also be shared on social media, see the gallery below.

 

 

