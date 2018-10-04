Budapest Airport announces winter schedule of flights

BBJ

Several airlines have announced new flights from Budapest for the winter period, with a number of airlines already disclosing destinations ranging from Amman to Tbilisi. The 2018-2019 winter schedule will be in force after the resetting of clocks on October 28, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Several companies, such as Wizz Air, announced new flights for the winter season.

"We are continuing our negotiations with airlines about launching new flights," commented Balázs Bogáts, head of airline development for Budapest Airport. "Besides Europe, we are primarily focusing on the huge tourism potential in the Asian region, and on formulating the most convenient schedule possible for passengers arriving in and departing from Budapest. We are happy to acknowledge that more and more European cities and regions are becoming accessible for our passengers with direct flights."

Budapest Airport will welcome Georgian company MyWay Airlines on the first day of the winter schedule. The companyʼs flights will commute between the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and Budapest three times a week. This is the second direct flight to Georgia from Budapest, as Kutaisi International Airport is also accessible from the Hungarian capital.

Numerous new flights are being launched in the direction of the U.K., despite growing concerns about Brexit. The winter schedule will include four new services to the British Isles. British airline easyJet will fly to London Southend Airport twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, and will also operate to Manchester on the same days.

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air will commute three times a week to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with planes flying the route on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Another new service is the flight by LOT Polish Airlines from Budapest to London City Airport, which will commute every morning and evening from Monday to Saturday, i.e. twelve times a week.

Wizz Air will also launch a new flight to Ovda Airport in southern Israel, within easy reach of Eilat, a popular destination on the Sinai Peninsula, in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Ryanair will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, to Amman, the capital of Jordan, from October 28. Two days later, the Irish carrier will also add the French port city of Marseilles to its network, with aircraft due to depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Airlines have started announcing flights for next summer as well, with Ryanair saying it will add no less than four new services. The carrier will fly twice a week from Budapest to the southern Irish city of Cork, and also twice a week to Cagliari, on the Italian island of Sardinia, and Bari in southern Italy, on the Adriatic Sea. From May 2019, its route network will also include Seville in Spain, likewise twice a week.

Additionally, as reported earlier by the Budapest Business Journal, Transavia France will make Nantes, located on the Loire estuary, accessible for Hungarian travelers twice a week.