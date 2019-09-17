After weekend success, GAISF asks Budapest to host 2nd World Urban Games

MTI – Econews

The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) has asked Hungary to host the second edition of the World Urban Games, in 2021, Balázs Fürjes, government commissioner for international sporting events in the capital, said on public television late Monday, state news wire MTI reported.

Image: Budapesturbangames.hu

Hungary will decide whether to accept the GAISFʼs offer, Fürjes said on public news channel M1.

Budapest hosted the first edition of the World Urban Games - which is described as "the ultimate celebration of new-generation sports forged by the spirit of youth" - at the weekend. The contest drew more than 50,000 visitors. The event features new-generation sports such as parkour, BMX freestyle, and 3-on-3 basketball.



Fürjes said Budapest had won the right to host the first World Urban Games "in overtime," competing against Tokyo, Barcelona and Los Angeles, and had just four months to prepare.

GAISF Chairman Raffaele Chiulli said the first World Urban Games had "exceeded all expectations."

"Budapest couldnʼt have been a better host," he said. "Itʼs unbelievable that the organizers could achieve this in less than half a year," he added.