Vienna 1st, Budapest 76th most liveable city in the world

BBJ

Vienna remained on top for the ninth year as the city with the best quality of living, according to the yearly list compiled by U.S. consultancy company Mercer. Budapest ranks 76th among 231 world cities.

According to the quality of living ranking compiled for the 20th time this year by Mercer, Vienna is followed by Zürich, with Auckland and Munich in joint third place. Vancouver completes the top five and is the highest ranking city in North America. Singapore (25) and Montevideo (77) are the highest ranking cities in Asia and Latin America respectively.

In Europe, as a result of the terrorist attack in Stockholm, the city drops three places (to 23), whereas Oslo (25) and Lisbon (38) increase their rankings by six and five places respectively. London remains further down the list and, due to its persistent issues with traffic congestion and air pollution, it drops one place to rank 41st.

In the Eastern European region, Budapest ranks 76th, preceded by Prague (69) and Ljubljana (75).

The aim of the survey, based on 39 criteria, is to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments, Mercer says.