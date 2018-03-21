Fidesz support decreases, but still significant

BBJ

Three weeks before the elections, undecided voters seem ready to make their choices, as their percentage shrank by 4%. Meanwhile, Fidesz lost some support, but it is still overwhelming compared to other parties.

Graphic: party preferences of all voters in March (source: zaveczresearch.hu).



Among committed voters, Fidesz is leading by 47%. This is significantly more than second-ranked Jobbik, but indicates an erosion in support from 52% in December and 50% in January. Jobbik, however, grew by 3% to 19%, compared to January.

The Socialists, now in coalition with Párbeszéd Magyarországért (Dialogue for Hungary) are at 13%, unchanged from two months ago. The Democratic Coalition (DK) and LMP stand at 8% and 6% respectively, basically unchanged from before.

The situation is somewhat different among all voters, where DK lost 1% support compared to January, which puts it below the 5% threshold of support for entering Parliament. LMP barely makes it with 5%, after growing its support by 1% from January.

MSZP-Párbeszéd account for 9% of all voters support, slightly better than two months before, but Jobbik performed much better with a 4% growth, now at 14% among all voters. Fidesz has slipped from 33% to 32%, while an interesting changed occurred among those undecided or with no party preference, shrinking from 34% to 30% in two months.