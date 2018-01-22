Party popularities changing among committed voters

BBJ

The growth in popularity of governing party Fidesz among all voters was checked in January, while Jobbik recovered and has managed to increase its support, according to pollster Závecz Research. The numbers of undecided voters or those with no party preference remained unchanged at 34%.

Graphic: party preferences of all voters in January (source: zaveczresearch.hu).



The poll, conducted in January with the participation of 1,000 respondents, shows minor changes compared to one month before.

Fidesz continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over all other parties, although its growth has stalled, now standing at 33% among all voters. Jobbik has managed to halt its shrinking popularity, with its support growing by 1%, to 10%, while support for the Socialists (MSzP) remains for the third month running at 8% of all voters.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) remains on the 5% threshold of support for entering Parliament, but LMP has lost 1% compared to December, dipping to 4%, below the threshold.

All other parties stand at 1-2% in popularity among all voters. The number of those undecided or with no declared party preference remains at a sizeable 34%, as it has for several months.

Among committed voters, who constitute an estimated four out of ten voters, DK and LMP look better, at 8% and 7%, respectively, the same levels as in December. Both the Socialists and Jobbik have managed to grow their support, now standing at 13% and 16%, respectively. Fidesz, though still with an overwhelming lead, has lost 2% from December, and is now at 50%. All other parties are well below 5% among committed voters, the poll shows.