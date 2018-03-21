Fidesz support decreases, but lead still significant

BBJ

Three weeks before the parliamentary elections on April 8, undecided voters seem more ready to make their choices, as their percentage among all voters has shrunk by 4 percentage points in the latest poll by Závecz Research. Meanwhile, governing Fidesz has lost some support, but is still overwhelming compared to other parties.

Graphic: party preferences of all voters in March (source: zaveczresearch.hu).



Among committed voters, Fidesz still leads strongly on 47%. This is significantly more than second-ranked Jobbik, but indicates an erosion in support from 52% in December and 50% in January. Jobbik, meanwhile, has increased its support among committed voters by by 3 percentage points to 19%, compared to January.

The Socialists, now in coalition with Párbeszéd Magyarországért (Dialogue for Hungary), are at 13% among committed voters, unchanged from two months ago. The Democratic Coalition (DK) and LMP stand at 8% and 6%, respectively, basically unchanged from before.

The situation is somewhat different among all eligible voters, where DK has lost 1 percentage point in support compared to January, which puts it below the 5% threshold of voters for entering Parliament. LMP barely makes it with 5%, after growing its support by 1 percentage point from January.

MSZP-Párbeszéd enjoys 9% support among all voters, slightly better than two months before, but Jobbik has performed much better with a 4 percentage-point growth, now standing at 14% among all voters.

Fidesz has slipped slightly from 33% to 32% among all voters. The number of those undecided or with no declared party preference remains at a sizeable 30%, shrinking by four percentage points as voting day looms into view.

Among committed voters, the poll shows that Fidesz enjoys slightly less support than all the other opposition parties combined. Among all voters, the situation is similar; here, however, the big question is how the undecided vote will be split among all the parties.