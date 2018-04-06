Fidesz leading in final general election forecasts

The final polls before Sundayʼs general elections all predict a victory for the current ruling Fidesz-KDNP parties; the only question is whether they will manage to gain a two-thirds majority.

According to the calculations of Nézőpont institute cited by online portal index.hu, Fidesz-KDNP can expect 112-123 seats in the new Parliament, which means the two-third is unlikely, but this will still represent a strong majority. As for the opposition parties, the seat forecast by Nézőpont indicates 36-42 for Jobbik, 19-20 for the MSZP-Párbeszéd alliance, 11-13 for the Democratic Coalition (DK) and six-t0-eight for LMP.

The estimates released by Republikon institute show a similar number of mandates for Fidesz-KDNP, at 113, while for the rest of the parties, the calculations slightly differ from Nézőpont: 29 for Jobbik, 33 for MSZP-Párbeszéd, 13 for DK, seven for LMP and three for Együtt (Together).

A poll conducted between March 28 and April 3 by Publicus institute shows 45% support for Fidesz among committed voters, 20% for Jobbik, 19% for MSZP, while LMP and DK can expect 7% and 5% of the votes of committed voters respectively.

