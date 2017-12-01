Zsófia Bécsi joins SEED as Academic Director

BBJ

Zsófia Bécsi, a specialist with long experience in HR, has joined the Budapest-based School for Executive Education and Development (SEED) as Academic Director. She takes over in the position from Orsolya Gazdag, now on maternity leave.

In her new position, Zsófia Bécsi is responsible for the organization and establishment of the entire academic program portfolio of SEED, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In addition to her institution-wide coordinating role, Bécsi is also charged with maintaining liaisons with academic and corporate partners.

Prior to SEED, Bécsi worked as HR manager at Wizz Air. She has almost 20 years of experience in HR.