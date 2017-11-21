UNLEASH welcomes new head of strategy

BBJ

UNLEASH (formerly HR Tech World) announced the appointment of its newest member Mark Downey as head of strategy and corporate ventures, based in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

UNLEASH describes itself as the largest corporate network focused on the interface between people, technology and the future of work.

Downey will work on building internal capabilities to serve and leverage the UNLEASH ecosystem. Additionally, he will be focused on delivering increased value to the UNLEASH startup community to expand the support it provides to innovators in the HR technology space, as well as capitalizing on opportunities via corporate venture models, according to the press release.

“We have long recognized the importance of startup innovation in the corporate arena,” said Marc Coleman, CEO and founder of UNLEASH. “Over 80% of the startups who have participated in our events achieve longevity and have managed to raise over half a billion dollars combined in funding over the past three years. I believe this is due to our unique support and an engaged community who wish to see them succeed. I look forward to Mark helping them on that journey.”

“People are at the core of any economy, and yet economies around the world are changing faster than many people can understand,” commented Downey. “Innovators will find a sure partner in UNLEASH, which is truly committed to their success. I look forward to growing with the team.”

A native of Ireland, and a qualified engineer with hands-on business experience and knowledge, Downey holds an MBA from Central European University (CEU), Budapest. “His big-picture thinking, candid approach and depth of experience in engineering, corporate life and startups bring an essential skillset to UNLEASH and its fast-growing startup community,” the press release notes.