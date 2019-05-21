The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain gets Hungarian-born GM

Bence Gaál

Hungarian-born, award-winning hotel executive Steven Szenasi has been named general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, a Forbes Five Star/AAA Five Diamond destination resort located just north of Tucson, Arizona.

Szenasi is set to oversee all aspects of the 253-room, 850-acre property, which is popular among family and adventure travelers, spa enthusiasts, golfers, wedding couples and meeting visitors since its 2009 opening, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Prior to the appointment, Szenasi held the position of director of operations at the resort from 2016. In this function, he oversaw an extensive, comprehensive renovation of the hotel in 2018. Afterwards, in October of that year, the hotel became one of three hotels in the United States to be named by Forbes Travel Guide among the eight most luxurious hotel and spa offerings on the globe.

Szenasi has experience in not only hotel operations, but also in catering and conference services, hotel event sales, and marketing. He has also been successful in broadening the Community Footprints profile of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, sharing property resources, energies and assistance with many Tucson-area non-profits and local at-risk groups.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been named general manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain," said Szenasi. "The resort’s hospitality experience is truly unprecedented for the region, and I look forward to continued collaboration with my colleagues to raise the bar on luxury hospitality in the western U.S."

Prior to coming to Tucson, Szenasi spent six years in senior leadership for The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel (California), serving as director of meetings and special events, and as director of sales and catering, with responsibility for the largest banquet budget and operation within The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. He has also held catering sales leadership and event management roles at The Ritz-Carlton hotels and resorts in Budapest, Hungary; Bachelor Gulch, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; and Naples, Florida.

Born in Hungary and fluent in English, German and Hungarian, Szenasi moved to the U.S. sixteen years ago. He is a graduate of Edison State College (now Florida SouthWestern State College) in Naples, Florida, and is currently pursuing a second degree from Pennsylvania State University, with a major in business administration and specialization in finance and accounting. He is also an alumnus of Károly Gundel Secondary School for Catering and Tourism, a prestigious culinary hospitality school in Budapest.