Szecskay hires British-Scandinavian antitrust expert

BBJ

Szecskay Attorneys at Law says it has further strengthened its EU Competition Law practice with the arrival of Sam MacMahon Baldwin at the law firm in June 2018.

Baldwin is originally a British national and has practiced as an attorney (Advokat) for eight years in Copenhagen, Denmark, with top-tier law firm Gorrissen Federspiel, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



Szecskay describes Baldwin as a seasoned compliance and competition law practitioner with extensive expertise in advising businesses on how to handle all matters related to behavior on the market, including antitrust issues by way of anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominance, and merger control.

Baldwin is also described as having vast advocacy experience before national competition authorities and the European Commission. He has represented companies in national court proceedings, as well as at the General Court and European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.