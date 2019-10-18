SAP names communications head for Hungary and SEE

Bence Gaál

SAP has announced the appointment of Zsuzsa Halpert as head of communications, responsible for both the internal and external communications of the company not only in Hungary, but in five other countries in the SEE region.

The new head arrives from the ACG advertising agency, bringing some 20 years of experience in communications to SAP.

She began her career as promo editor and copywriter at a Hungarian television channel, before moving into the field of PR. As a communications advisor, she spent more than 12 years on the agency side, managing the internal and external product communications, press relations, CSR, and employer branding programs of ICT, financial, healthcare, energy, and FMCG companies.

In her new position, she is responsible for the press and social media presence and internal communications of SAP in Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania.