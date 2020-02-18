SAP Hungary appoints new sector heads

Bence Gaál

SAP Hungary announced the appointment of two new sector heads, with Béla Takács becoming the companyʼs financial services industry (FSI) head, and István Tóth taking the position of head of digital business services (DBS), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Béla Takács

As sector head, Takács will be responsible for assisting the digital transformation of domestic banks and insurers through the widespread deployment of innovative SAP developments, business process automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, smart expense management, and cost optimization solutions.

The expert joined the company 10 years ago and, as an industry expert in the field of presales, provided banking and insurance clients with reporting and decision support solutions. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst, consultant, and controller for several companies in the ICT sector. He received his degree in Economics at the University of Szeged, complemented with a specialization in Social Security at the universityʼs Faculty of Law.

István Tóth

In addition to his new role, Tóth will also be responsible for the development of SAPʼs CEE project management team. He joined the company in 2011, working as delivery manager Hungary for four years, before becoming delivery execution head DBS CEE in 2015. In the latter position, he was responsible for 14 countries, including Hungary.

During his career, spanning more than 25 years, he worked in a variety of positions at companies like IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Dynasoft, before arriving at SAP.