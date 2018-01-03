Ritz-Carlton Budapest welcomes new GM

BBJ

The Ritz-Carlton Budapest hotel has welcomed Rahim Abu Omar as its new general manager, responsible for overall hotel performance and operations, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Abu Omar is a Jordanian professional who has worked in several locations, including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Lebanon.

Before joining the Ritz-Carlton Budapest, he worked for market-leading names such as Metropolitan Hotel Dubai and Metropolitan Resort & Beach Club as general manager, and at Habtoor Hotels as CEO. Most recently, he was GM of the Gulf Hotel Bahrain, where he successfully turned the property into one of the leading hotels in the region.

Abu Omar played an instrumental role in the opening of five hotels, including the Metropolitan Resort & Beach Club, Metropolitan Palace Hotel Dubai, Metropolitan Palace Hotel Beirut, Habtoor Grand Beirut and Habtoor Grand Dubai. He has also participated in the comprehensive rebranding of four and five-star properties.

Abu Omar is a member of the first Hotel Committee of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. He was named Hotelier of the Year in Jordan in 2009, and was also recognized as one of the top 50 influential hoteliers in the Middle East that year, as selected by Hotelier ME magazine.